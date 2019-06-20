Two suspects hurt in FBI-involved shooting in El Mirage

No officers are hurt and a suspect is in the hospital after a shooting involving FBI task force members in El Mirage.

The FBI Phoenix Field Office said the Violent Crimes Task Force was conducting a felony arrest warrant during a law enforcement operation around 11 p.m. Wednesday near Grand Avenue and Thompson Ranch Road.

Three individuals were in the suspect vehicle, the FBI said. One suspect in the vehicle was injured and treated on scene and is now in custody. A second suspect in the vehicle was transported to the hospital. A third individual in the vehicle was not injured and is being questioned.

The shooting is under investigation.

The area continues to be blocked off as authorities clear the scene.

“We ask that the public please avoid the area at this time,” a release states. “No further details will be provided at this time.”