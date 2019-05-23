Two injured in vehicle fire in Peoria

Two people sustained burns after a construction truck caught fire near 79th Avenue and Bell Road in Peoria Wednesday morning. [Screenshot]
First Responders

One person sustained significant burns after a vehicle fire in Peoria. Another person had minor burns.

The Peoria Fire-Medical Department said units from Peoria and Glendale arrived at the scene of the fire before 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 15 in a parking lot in the southeast corner of 79th Avenue and Bell Road.

Peoria officials said a construction truck carrying tar caught fire but crews extinguished it before 8:20 a.m.

“The oil burns at 550 degrees and the tar is over 400 degrees when its dispensed,” Engineer Mike Selmer stated.

One person was taken to the hospital with significant burns. Another person had minor burns.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.