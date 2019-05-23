Two injured in vehicle fire in Peoria

One person sustained significant burns after a vehicle fire in Peoria. Another person had minor burns.

The Peoria Fire-Medical Department said units from Peoria and Glendale arrived at the scene of the fire before 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 15 in a parking lot in the southeast corner of 79th Avenue and Bell Road.

Peoria officials said a construction truck carrying tar caught fire but crews extinguished it before 8:20 a.m.

“The oil burns at 550 degrees and the tar is over 400 degrees when its dispensed,” Engineer Mike Selmer stated.

One person was taken to the hospital with significant burns. Another person had minor burns.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.