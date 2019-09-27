Trial pending for man charged with killing boyfriend in Peoria

By Chris Caraveo

Independent Newsmedia

He moved from Revere, Massachusetts to Peoria, Arizona in 2017 after retiring from his 20-year job as a bus driver to escape the cold and embrace the heat.

But Robert Edward Medeiros didn’t get more than one full calendar year in Arizona.

The 59-year-old was the victim of a homicide back in February at his home in the 7300 block of West Montgomery Road, north of Happy Valley Road and 67th Avenue.

Now, his live-in boyfriend is facing a second-degree murder charge and is expected to stand trial in November.

Christopher Michael Jones, 27, had been arrested in February after Peoria police found Mr. Medeiros dead inside his home.

Police learned of his death after his sister had checked on his home Feb. 19, having not heard from him since January. Police had conducted a check welfare on the home Feb. 13, but responding officers only looked around the outside of the home.

“We did not have a reason to enter the home during the welfare check,” Peoria police stated. “We simply check the outside and attempt to make contact with the residents.”

When officers responded and entered the home Feb. 19, they found Mr. Medeiros under a blanket and with signs of strangulation via an electrical cord. In Mr. Medeiros’ pocket, police found a debit card with the name of Christopher Jones, whom officers learned was in a relationship with Mr. Medeiros.

According to court documents, police had responded to the home at least 27 times in the past for domestic violence-related issues between the pair. Mr. Jones had been arrested some of the times. Police also said the two had a history of drug abuse, including methamphetamine.

Police learned Mr. Jones had checked himself into a behavioral health center Feb. 14. Upon locating him there Feb. 20, Mr. Jones allegedly admitted to killing Mr. Medeiros.

According to a probable cause statement, Mr. Jones claimed he and Mr. Medeiros were arguing because Mr. Medeiros allegedly tried poisoning him. Mr. Jones allegedly struck Mr. Medeiros several times in the head with a flashlight, then wrapped a power cord around his neck and killed him, records state.

Mr. Jones showered, cleaned some of the house and covered Mr. Medeiros with a blanket out of “shame” for what he had done, records state. He then left.

He was booked into jail and had his bond set at $1 million. Mr. Jones has since entered a not guilty plea. He is being represented by Clare Kathleen Schum.

In addition to the murder charge, the Maricopa County Superior Court lists charges of aggravated assault and animal cruelty.

Mr. Jones has court dates Oct. 1 and 28. His trial is scheduled Nov. 4.

According to a former coworker, Mr. Medeiros had moved to Peoria from Revere, Massachusetts after taking an early retirement in 2017 from the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority. He was a bus driver there for 20 years.

“He just retired in 2017 and never got to enjoy his retirement. He wanted to retire to a place away from cold and snowy winters,” said his former coworker, who wished to remain unnamed.

Mr. Medeiros’ sister became the personal representative of his estate, as printed in the Arizona Capitol Times. The house sold in July, according to Maricopa County Tax Assessor records.