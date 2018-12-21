Paradise Valley church feels no effects after suspect steals over $4,000 in musical items

Who steals from a church?

As far as police in Paradise Valley know, at least one woman arrested in connection with a series of burglaries at a local church.

Paradise Valley police report Alexa McKenzie Mills, 25, was arrested Tuesday at a hotel in Scottsdale. She faces charges including trafficking stolen property, identity theft, burglary and criminal damage.

Between Oct. 13 and Nov. 30, the Paradise Valley United Methodist Church reported several musical items were stolen from its campus.

The items have an estimated value of $4,000 and include a 37 Note Choirchime Set, a Wang Percussion 2.6 Octave Glockenspiel, a casino keyboard, two small chromatic note xylophones, and three Meinl percussion Djembe drums.

Suspect evades police

Police identified Ms. Mills via a series of incidents.

Detectives located several of the items online and learned they were pawned by a suspect identified as Alexa Mills. Surveillance from the pawn shops also identified her vehicle.

Five days before her arrest, police tried to stop a vehicle that was speeding along Tatum Boulevard. However, police backed off the pursuit since the stop would have only been for a traffic violation.

Video in the area helped police identify the driver as Ms. Mills.

The day after the speeding incident, the United Methodist Church reported another theft, this time of a laptop and guitar. An estimated value was not provided.

A witness provided a description matching that of Ms. Mills.

Trouble continues after arrest

Police located Ms. Mills before noon Tuesday at a hotel near Camelback and Scottsdale roads.

Officers recovered the laptop, some of the other electronic items, burglary tools and pawn receipts.

Ms. Mills also reportedly had her sister’s identification card, and a safe containing multiple IDs and credit cards with other people’s names.

While in custody at a Paradise Valley station, Ms. Mills allegedly broke a sprinkler head in a cell, flooding the booking room.

She told police she did so because she was scared.

Ms. Mills claims to be a member of the Paradise Valley church she allegedly stole from.

“We’re grateful for the police who are doing a great job tracking the stolen items,” Elizabeth Bannister, director of operations at Paradise Valley United Methodist Church, told the Daily News-Sun via email.

“We’re also grateful they made an arrest.”

Ms. Mills was jailed without bond due to being on felony release for another burglary.

Court records indicate that crime occurred Oct. 9, well before the church reported any items stolen.

She is due in court Dec. 26 and 28.

“Fortunately, our worship services have not been affected,” Pastor Dave Summers stated in an email regarding the thefts. “Christmas Eve is coming and our music ministry is ready.”

Church officials anticipate many of the items will be recovered.