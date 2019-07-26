Suspects steal over 20 laptops, van from San Tan Valley school

Pinal County authorities need help identifying suspects who stole over 20 laptops and a vehicle from a school in San Tan Valley.

Around 8 a.m. Wednesday, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office learned from San Tan Heights K-8, 2500 W. San Tan Heights Blvd., that their school had been burglarized overnight.

Surveillance video shows three suspects, all with their faces covered, entered the school around 1 a.m. that day through what is believed to be an unlocked door.

The suspects then stole 22 laptop computers from the media room. PCSO said 20 laptops were for students in the upcoming school year. The other two belonged to teachers. The suspects also stole a school van.

Later that morning, the van was found nearby and returned to the school, but the keys were still missing.

Wednesday evening, PCSO received a call of a suspicious vehicle parked in the area of Jasper Butte and Saratoga Meadows drives. When deputies arrived, they found 17 of the 22 laptop computers in the back of the vehicle.

PCSO believes those laptops are connected to the school burglary.

Thursday morning, the school called again and said their van had been stolen overnight. The van was later found near Buckeye Road and Interstate 17 in Phoenix.

Anyone who can identify the suspects or has information on the case can call 520-866-5111.