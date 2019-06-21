Suspects sought in Glendale party shooting

Glendale police and Silent Witness need help identifying suspects who fled the scene of a shooting at a party.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. May 17 near 67th Avenue and Union Hills Drive.

Authorities said two suspects arrived at the location and demanded money from a victim while displaying a handgun. About 30 minutes later, the suspects returned and tried to rob another person at the party.

When the victims tried to intervene, they were struck on the head with an unknown object by the suspects, causing serious injury. The suspects also fired a shot at a victim who was hit by gunfire, but not seriously injured.

The suspects were wearing all black clothing, including ski masks. The three male victims were 18 and 19.

Anyone with information on the case can call 480-948-6377 or 623-930-3000.