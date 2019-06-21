Suspects sought in Glendale party shooting

A Glendale Police Department vehicle. [Independent Newsmedia file]
First Responders

Glendale police and Silent Witness need help identifying suspects who fled the scene of a shooting at a party.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. May 17 near 67th Avenue and Union Hills Drive.

Authorities said two suspects arrived at the location and demanded money from a victim while displaying a handgun. About 30 minutes later, the suspects returned and tried to rob another person at the party.

When the victims tried to intervene, they were struck on the head with an unknown object by the suspects, causing serious injury. The suspects also fired a shot at a victim who was hit by gunfire, but not seriously injured.

The suspects were wearing all black clothing, including ski masks. The three male victims were 18 and 19.

Anyone with information on the case can call 480-948-6377 or 623-930-3000.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.