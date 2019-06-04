Suspects in deadly shooting in west Phoenix are arrested in Tolleson

Phoenix police have arrested two men in connection with a fatal shooting last week.

Around 11 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a shooting near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road. In all, officers found three victims, a 34-year-old woman and a man who were pronounced dead, and a 36-year-old woman who was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses told police a male had left the scene in a white Dodge Charger. Officer located multiple shell casings and a gallon bag that was a quarter full of a white crystal substance, court documents state.

The surviving victim told authorities she provided the bag of drugs to a male individual known as “Chava” and his father, court documents state. She said Chava’s father had called her and claimed the drugs she sold them were bad. She reportedly wanted to fix things between all parties and arranged to meet at an apartment complex.

She drove Chava’s father and an unknown young male to the complex, where her alleged drug dealer, his girlfriend, and “Chava” were already at.

At some point, “Chava” directed the young male to shoot the drug dealer’s girlfriend, which he allegedly did. Then more shots rang out, striking the female and the drug dealer.

Police obtained information on “Chava” that led to his arrest Sunday near 91st Avenue and Van Buren Street in Tolleson. He was subsequently identified as Salvador Medina, 20. He denied to speak with detectives. His father was identified as Salvador Hilario Moreno, 40, who was also arrested and admitted to knowing the female victims, court documents for Mr. Medina indicate.

Mr. Moreno reportedly told police he believed something bad happened to the victims because “they were selling drugs to people that wasn’t’ what they believed they were purchasing.”

Mr. Medina and Mr. Moreno are facing charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy to commit murder.

Both were jailed in lieu of a $1 million cash-only bond.

It is not immediately known if the third suspect is in custody.