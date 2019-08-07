Suspects cash in dozens of fake checks across Maricopa County

The Peoria Police Department needs help locating two people suspected of cashing in fake checks.

Between August 2018 and March 2019, Lucas Charles-Earl Gross, 39, and Amanda Nicole Silbar, 28, are believed to have cashed dozens of fraudulent checks at various stores throughout Maricopa County, including in Peoria, Glendale, Surprise, Phoenix and Scottsdale.

Mr. Gross is described as a white male, 6 feet tall, with brown hair, brown eyes and possibly a scruffy beard. He has had run ins with the law for taking the identity of another and forgery.

Ms. Silbar is described as a white female, 5 feet 1 inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes. She currently has a warrant for arrest, having failed to appear in court in January for charges of shoplifting, forgery and drug possession/use.

There is no known vehicle associated with either suspect at this time.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents or on the whereabouts of the suspects can call Detective Miller at 623-773-8994 or the Peoria Police Department Tip Line at 623-773-7045, email PDTips@peoriaaz.gov or call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.