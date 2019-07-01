Suspects arrested in deadly shooting, armed robbery in Glendale

Two suspects have been arrested in the fatal shooting of a man in Glendale, according to court documents.

Around 5:45 a.m. Saturday, Glendale police responded to reports of a man found dead with a gunshot wounds near 51st Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Police found the man with a pant pocket pulled outward, so an identity was not immediately known to officers.

Surveillance video showed a silver truck pulling into a driveway while the victim was walking northbound on 51st Avenue. Three people exit the vehicle but re-enter shortly after. Police learned the driver matched a suspect description of two Phoenix robberies. Surveillance video of those robberies showed a suspect associated with a silver truck.

Less than an hour later, Glendale police also responded to an armed robbery near 56th Avenue and Glenn Drive. The victim said he was bicycling when a truck pulled up and blocked his path. Two of the occupants exited the vehicle and robbed the bicyclist at gunpoint of his cell phone and wallet. The suspects then fled in the vehicle.

That victim identified one of the suspects in a photo lineup, matching the suspect believed to be tied to the homicide from earlier that day and the Phoenix robberies. Police tracked the cell phone to 35th Avenue and Buckeye Road, where they found the suspect vehicle and arrested Nathan Xavier Gamez, 18 and Emarquis Marquel Beasley, 18.

They are facing counts of murder, aggravated robbery, and armed robbery.

Mr. Beasley reported admitted to involvement in Saturday’s crimes, saying the three suspects were trying to rob the victims of their belongings. During the first attempt, the victim resisted, leading one of the other suspects — Mr. Gamez, according to court documents — telling Mr. Beasley and an unnamed suspect to head back to the vehicle. Mr. Beasley then heard gunshots prior to the alleged shooter returning to the vehicle.

Mr. Gamez is believed to be the alleged shooter and connected to multiple auto thefts and armed robberies. He was booked in lieu of a $1 million bond. Mr. Beasley was jailed without bond due to being on felony release.

It appears the third suspect is a juvenile and was arrested. Glendale police said they may have more details later Monday.