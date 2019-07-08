Suspect steals ATV, possibly causes brush fire in Northwest Valley

A man is in custody after he allegedly stole multiple vehicles and crashed an ATV in a desert area where a brush fire occurred.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said the incidents happened around 3 p.m. Sunday near Jomax and Dysart roads.

MCSO said they were initially responding to a domestic violence situation. When deputies arrived, a man in his 30s had taken off with the stolen ATV. MCSO believes he got stuck in a desert area, where a fire then started. The cause is under investigation.

Deputies learned a female saw the suspect near the fire and she tried helping him. However, he then he stole her vehicle. She ended up with minor injuries but was cleared by medical personnel.

The suspect fled that scene and went into the backyard of a nearby residence where he was confronted by the homeowner. The suspect once again fled to another residence where he entered a garage.

MCSO and its K-9 unit were able to take the suspect into custody without issue inside the garage. The suspect was bit by one of the K-9s around the thigh area and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

MCSO said the suspect was not being cooperative with deputies and they didn’t have an identification by Sunday night.

The suspect was in the process of being booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail.