Suspect robs library employee at gunpoint, steals vehicle in Waddell

A suspect is in custody after allegedly robbing a library employee in Waddell and carjacking a man in a nearby neighborhood.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office reports Gary Perkins, 45, of Manitowoc, Wisconsin, was arrested Monday afternoon in Waddell.

According to his Form IV, before 3 p.m. Monday, an employee at White Tank Library — west of Loop 303 and Olive Avenue — was trying to exit the doors to throw away trash when a man pulled the door open and said he had a delivery. However, he pulled out a handgun and pointed it an the employee’s forehead and demanded money. The employee complied.

The suspect fled in an SUV and later followed a vehicle into a Waddell neighborhood. Both drivers stopped and exited, at which point the library robber pointed a gun at the other driver and told him to give up his vehicle.

The suspect took control of the victim’s vehicle and tried unsuccessfully to exit the gated part of the neighborhood. The suspect then got into his own vehicle and fled south on 192nd Avenue.

The suspect then parked outside a home the victim driver knew was only occupied by a single female. He drove to the home in fear of the female’s safety. However, as he exited his vehicle, the suspect rammed it and left the area.

Documents indicate the suspect’s vehicle sustained a flat tire and became stuck in dirt in front of a residence near 175th and Olive avenues. MCSO caught up with him and arrested him without incident.

A search of the vehicle revealed a handgun and a prescription bottle belonging to Gary Perkins. When questioned, Mr. Perkins did not recall any instances of pointing a handgun at either of the two victims. However, he said he was sorry if he did.

Mr. Perkins reportedly told MCSO that he was being instructed by a friend he was driving with named “James,” but no one else appears to have been with him when he was arrested. MCSO said he appeared to be under the influence of drugs, to which Mr. Perkins admitted to using methamphetamine earlier in the day.

He was booked into jail in lieu of an $800,000 bond, facing charges of kidnapping, armed robbery, aggravated assault, criminal damage and unlawful flight.