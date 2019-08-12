Suspect in custody after burglary at Phoenix mall causes evacation

One suspect was arrested and another is on the loose after a burglary at a Phoenix mall prompted an evacuation due to reports of shots being fired.

However, Phoenix police determined the “shooting” sounds were from glass being broken by two suspects. Court documents state one of the suspects cut his hand during the process.

The incident occurred before 1 p.m. Sunday at Desert Sky Mall, 75th Avenue and Thomas Road. Police initially responded to reports of shots fired but learned two adult suspects had broken a glass display by hitting it repeatedly with a metal tool.

Police said it appears the breaking of the glass caused people to believe they heard shots fired.

The suspects removed jewelry from the store and left in a dark-colored vehicle, according to court documents and police. However, records state the suspect who cut his hand left a trail of blood at the scene.

Court documents state that shortly after the suspects fled the mall, Peoria police responded to a store near 75th Avenue and Thunderbird Road for reports of a person bleeding inside. When officers arrived, the bleeding person was not there. However, they located the suspect vehicle with blood inside. Calls then came in reporting someone in the area was bleeding.

Peoria police located the bleeding person near 67th Avenue and Cactus Road. A short foot pursuit ensued before a Peoria officer took the man into custody. Police identified the man as Edward Ahumada, 31. He was then taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police showed Mr. Ahumada a photo of the burglary, to which the suspect admitted to seeing himself in the image. He also admitted to breaking the glass and entering the suspect vehicle while fleeing the scene.

Court documents state he was released on his own recognizance.

A second suspect remains unaccounted for.

Anyone with information on this case can call Phoenix Police Crime Stop at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.