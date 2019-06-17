Suspect arrested in shooting that injured 7 outside Phoenix warehouse

A suspect is in custody in connection to a shooting three months ago that injured seven people outside a party at a Phoenix warehouse.

According to Phoenix police, the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. March 24 near 19th Avenue and McDowell Road. Police said a large party was taking place at the warehouse.

According to police and court documents, a fight between two groups broke out on a street near the building when shots were fired. In all, seven males between 15 and 28 sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police said there were four male suspects in their late teens to 20s who fled in a red Toyota Prius.

Police had been looking for suspects since the night of the shooting.

According to court documents, Silent Witness tips led to the identification of Zareek Dayshawn Batchelor, 18, of Maricopa, as a suspect.

Police learned multiple people had messaged Mr. Batchelor regarding the shooting.

Mr. Batchelor later told his girlfriend he is going to have to do time in jail and was going to sell as much drugs as possible to save up money until he gets arrested.

Court documents indicate Mr. Batchelor was arrested in Scottsdale Saturday night. He admitted to being at the shooting scene.

Mr. Batchelor was booked into jail in lieu of a $500,000 cash-only bond.

It is not immediately known if any of the other suspects have been located or arrested.

Anyone with information on the case can call 602-262-6141 or 480-948-6377.