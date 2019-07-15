Suspect arrested in deadly shooting outside Fountain Hills bar

A 25-year-old man is in custody in connection with the death of another man outside a Fountain Hills bar.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said Christopher Charles Ruether, of Fountain Hills, was arrested in the killing of Matthew Dylan Gilmore, 28, late Thursday night.

Mr. Ruether was booked into jail on suspicion of manslaughter and discharging a weapon within city limits.

Online records don’t list a defense attorney for Mr. Ruether who could comment on the allegations.

Mr. Ruether told police he was at Bruno’s Bar and Grill when he ran into an old friend from high school and her boyfriend — Mr. Gilmore — court documents state. While the trio and other people were engaged in conversation, Mr. Gilmore reportedly became angry, feeling Mr. Ruether was trying to make sexual advances on his girlfriend.

Mr. Ruether told MCSO he approached Mr. Gilmore in efforts to defend his good intentions, but a verbal altercation ensued. Out of reaction, Mr. Ruether said he struck Mr. Gilmore, starting a physical fight in the bar.

Witnesses told MCSO Mr. Ruether was the aggressor and was told to leave the bar.

Mr. Ruether went to his vehicle and pulled out a firearm, shooting at least one warning shot in front of Mr. Gilmore and then pointed the gun at him.

Mr. Ruether said as he was trying to close the door, Mr. Gilmore prevented him from doing so, breaking a part of the door latch. As patrons held Mr. Gilmore back, Mr. Ruether reportedly drove up to the crowd and continued arguing with Mr. Gilmore.

Mr. Ruether said Mr. Gilmore again fought with him through the window. Mr. Ruether then fired at Mr. Gilmore, striking him in the chest.

Mr. Gilmore was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr. Ruether was booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond.