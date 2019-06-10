Surprise police try to identify individuals who left shooting scene

First Responders, Valley

Surprise police are looking for additional information to lead to the identities of any individuals involved in a reported shooting.

Between 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, Surprise officers responded to the area of Bell and Reems road for some kind of incident involving multiple people. At some point, a gun was fired, police said.

However, upon police arrival, no one involved was at the scene.

Police do not know if anyone was actually shot or what the outcome was. No one has been located with any injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident cab call the Surprise Police Department at 623-222-4000.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.