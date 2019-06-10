Surprise police try to identify individuals who left shooting scene

Surprise police are looking for additional information to lead to the identities of any individuals involved in a reported shooting.

Between 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, Surprise officers responded to the area of Bell and Reems road for some kind of incident involving multiple people. At some point, a gun was fired, police said.

However, upon police arrival, no one involved was at the scene.

Police do not know if anyone was actually shot or what the outcome was. No one has been located with any injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident cab call the Surprise Police Department at 623-222-4000.