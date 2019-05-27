Surprise police need the public’s help to identify likely a single suspect in two armed robberies.

The Surprise Police Department said it’s investigating two armed robberies that occurred at the Bank of America near Bell Road and Grand Avenue. The first occurred around 10 p.m. May 20 and the second one around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

In both incidents, the victims had pulled up to a drive-up ATM. As they were conducting their transactions, a male subject wearing a mask approached them. He was described as a white male with a knife.

In the May 20 incident, the man was seen fleeing and getting into a vehicle which was described as a grey SUV with a temporary license plate. It is unknown if the man entered a vehicle after the May 24 robbery.

Anyone with information about this case can contact the tip line at 623-222-TIPS or e-mail CrimeTips@surpriseaz.gov.

“Your Surprise Police Department would also like to remind all community members to be cautious when using ATMs, particularly those that are outdoors, and remain aware of your surroundings at all times,” the agency stated in an email. “If you see or hear anything suspicious, please call in to the Surprise Police Department right away so we can send an officer to check it out.”