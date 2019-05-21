Vehicle in Amber Alert found in Surprise, occupants still unaccounted for

Authorities across multiple states are looking for a 17-year-old girl and her alleged kidnapper, including authorities in Surprise and Arizona.

Around 7 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation issued an Amber Alert for Sandra Rios-Chavez, 17, of Idaho, and Miguel Rodriguez-Perez, 18.

Authorities in Idaho said the two were in a relationship abut Mr. Rodriguez-Perez had recently been ordered to stay away from Rios-Chavez. The two reportedly left Jerome, Idaho around 6 p.m. Sunday.

On Monday, Mr. Rodriguez-Perez’s phone was pinged in Kingman. He has contacts in Mexico. Rios-Chavez may be wearing her work attire for Wendy’s, where the alleged kidnapping occurred.

The two were in a 2015 black Audi A4 with Idaho plate 2J-83179.

However, the vehicle has since been located near Grand Avenue (US 60) and Happy Valley Road in Surprise.

The Surprise Police Department said its officer were made aware of the Amber Alert and were provided with information regarding a possible route of travel through Surprise. Officers patrolling in the area located the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.

However, the vehicle fled and was located abandoned a short distance away.

Surprise police Sgt. Tim Klarkowski said the it is unknown if the suspect is armed but he is known to display violent tendencies, according to information in the original Amber Alert.

Authorities do believe they are in the area given the short time between the vehicle being ditched and then located.

Officers from several jurisdictions, including the Peoria, Goodyear and Wickenburg police departments, the Arizona Department of Public Safety and the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, are searching the area for the suspect and/or victim. The FBI and Jerome County Sheriff’s Office are also involved.

Anyone who sees either person can call 911 or the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office at 208-324-4328.