Vehicle crashes into business in Sun City, minor injuries reported

Luckily no major injuries were reported after a collision caused one vehicle to crash into a business in Sun City.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle collision around 5 p.m. Wednesday near 107th and Grand avenues.

MCSO said everyone involved had minor injuries, but one person was transported for precautionary reasons.

It is not immediately known what may have caused the collision or if anyone was in the business at the time.

However, MCSO continues to investigate.