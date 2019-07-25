Sun City Posse preparing for branch office

By Rusty Bradshaw

Independent Newsmedia

Sun City Posse officials are gearing up for a branch office that could be available for residents later this year.

Recreation Centers of Sun City officials are working up plans for what is now called the Grand Recreation Center, 10415 W. Grand Ave. The existing building will be renovated to provide space for some clubs relocated from other centers, offices and classroom space. One of those offices was earmarked as a branch office for the Sun City Posse.

“It sounds like this project should be finished by the end of the year,” said Danny Moore, Sun City Posse commander.

He explained the proposed 400-square-foot branch office will help provide access to Posse services other than patrol to residents in the eastern part of Sun City and those who live south of Grand Avenue whose only transportation is a golf car. He said when completed, the branch office would be open 8 a.m.-3 p.m. during fall, winter and spring, with shortened hours during the summer months.

“It will be staffed by one or two people,” Mr. Moore said. “Phones, Internet and office furnishings and equipment would be the only cost to the Posse.”

Among the non-patrol services offered by the Posse are Vacation Watch, Block Watch, Funeral Watch, drop off for used cell phones and others.

“The branch office would handle those things, but they will also be available at our main building,” Mr. Moore said.

The Posse headquarters is located at 10861 W. Sunland Drive.

Bids for the renovation of the existing building and site work for the Grand Avenue project were solicited and four general contractors responded, according to Joelyn Higgins, Recreation Centers of Sun City communications and marketing coordinator. The Arizona Department of Transportation permit for a requested deceleration lane is still pending and the bid responses were based upon the first comments received from ADOT.

“ADOT has not provided a timeline for final permit approval,” Ms. Higgins stated in an email.

Selection of the general contractor is expected to be done in July with the completion of the work projected to be done by the end of the first quarter of 2020, according to Ms. Higgins.