Sun City fire stations get remodeled, repaired

By Rusty Bradshaw

Independent Newsmedia

A number of small projects aim to remodel and make repairs at the Sun City Fire and Medical department’s three stations.

Station 131, 17017 N. 99th Ave., has a number of issues. Fire department officials are gathering bids for air conditioner replacement. They are also looking at replacing the tile floors.

“They are very outdated and not the cleanest,” Mr. Deadman said.

Officials are also looking to relocate exercise equipment for firefighters from the main bays to bay 9, an area that is now storage for equipment for trucks out of service.

They are also still trying to dispose of several of those out of service vehicles that are stored in the back of Station 131.

“If we can get them sold, we’ll have to just let them go for junk,” Mr. Deadman said.

Fire officials will also clean and paint inside Stations 1 and 2.

Work at Station 132, 11401 N. 99th Ave., is planned to remove an interceptor line below the bay floors. The line is a component of a sewer network that helps to control its flow, according to Trenchless, a website about sewer systems. It receives the flow from trunk sewer lines and sometimes from storm water runoff and directs it to the wastewater treatment plant. It is among the larger lines of a sewer system.

Ron Deadman, Sun City fire chief, said officials were trying to determine whether they needed to remove the entire concrete bay floors to do the job or if there was a less invasive option.

The department’s newest facility, Station 133, 13232 N. 111th Ave., Youngtown had some interconnectivity issues with the sound system that appear to have been solved, according to Mr. Deadman.

The remodel work on the three stations is expected to be funded by proceeds from the sale of the old Station 133, 13013 N. 111th Ave., Sun City, according to Mr. Deadman. Fire department officials received four bids for the structure and were under contract with one prospective buyer last week, he added.