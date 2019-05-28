Sun City fire board tentatively approves 2019-20 budget

By Rusty Bradshaw

Independent Newsmedia

The climb back to financial stability after the 2008 economic downturn is almost complete for the Sun City Fire and Medical District.

The district board May 21 tentatively approved the 2019-20 fiscal year budget, and heard an optimistic report from its financial officer. The board tentatively approved a total budget of $14.5 million. That figure includes ambulance operations, which were not included in the 2018-19 budget but approved as a separate document. However, with one full year of operation under their belt, fire officials combined the services into one budget for 2019-20.

Minus the ambulance operations, the 2019-20 budget for fire operations is slightly higher than that approved for the same division last year. Ambulance revenues for 2019-20 are budgeted at $2.85 million, with much of that still covering ambulance operations only as the medical service must be self-sustaining and not use tax dollars for funding.

“We expect to see a 4.8% increase in property valuations this year, but a 5.8% increase in tax levy revenue,” said Gabe Buldra, the district’s contracted financial director. “We will project a tax rate of $3.24 per $100 of assessed value.”

The tax rate is down 1 penny from previous years.

“The staff and board worked very hard to put this budget together, Mr. Buldra said.

The tentatively approved budget will be publicly posted for 20 days and the board will consider it for final adoption during its next regular business meeting 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 18 at the district headquarters, 18602 N. 99th Ave.

He said the district will see a decrease in health care costs for employees, but that allows for all employees to take a step increase in pay and all will get a 3% cost of living increase. Personnel costs are the largest percentage, by far, of the district budget at about 85%.

Expense increases in the budget are for buildings and equipment (2.8%), personnel (7.8%), communications and IT services (21.8%), Training (41.5%), community service and fire prevention (44.6%), professional services (202%) and contingency (668.7%). In addition to a 5.8% increase in tax revenue, officials project a 13% increase in non-tax revenues. The total combined revenue increase is projected to be 7.1%.

The expense increases are offset by a 28.2% decrease in managerial costs. While some expense categories have high percentage increases, the actual combined expenses will increase 9.9% over the previous fiscal year.

“The bond helped tremendously by allowing us to take care of some important capital needs,” Mr. Buldra said. “We now have a positive financial outlook for the next five years.”

He projects small but steady increases in the total fire district budget during that period. He believes by the 2024-25 fiscal year the district will have a budget of about $17.2 million.

The district’s budget will support a continually growing demand for service, mostly for medical services, according to Ron Deadman, Sun City fire chief.

He said in April Engine 133 answered 353 calls while Engine 132 went to 339 and Engine 131 had 253. Medical calls in April were 904 and the fire department went to 14 fires. Medic 133 went on 235 calls, Medic 131 had 231 and Medic 132 answered 216. Sun City units went outside the district to aid other communities 338 times in April and received 172.

For most of the outside medical aid calls, the Sun City Fire and Medical Department is reimbursed. One area it is not is El Mirage. Sun City units have made 11 trips to El Mirage. But that could change, according to Mr. Deadman.

“We go over there to help because we think it is the right thing to do,” he said. “But it would be nice if we got something for our efforts.”

Mr. Deadman and El Mirage officials are working on a mutual aid agreement that will do just that. El Mirage contracts with American Medical Response for medical and ambulance services.

Sun City’s fire prevention and community service division will be a beneficiary of a budget increase of $14,000. However, the efforts of department staff and volunteers in that division help keep the fire incidents low in the community, according to Jim Fox, Sun City fire marshal. One area that is an important part of that is the lockbox program. Lockboxes are attached to homes and contain a house key that only fire department personnel can access. These boxes prevent damage to the home in emergency medical situations when no one inside is able to unlock the front door.

Department personnel have been months behind installing the boxes. But with the help of firefighters and Sun City Posse members, they closed the gap.

“We were about four months behind on our appointments, but now we’re only booked out to about the middle of July, according to Mr. Fox.

The department’s inspections of homes and businesses in the community helps reduce fire risk by pointing out areas where residents and business owners and managers can improve their protection against fire, he added.