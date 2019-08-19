Student arrested for carrying gun in backpack at Centennial High School

A 16-year-old student was arrested after police located a firearm inside his backpack at Centennial High School.

Around 10 a.m. Monday, school administrators caught the 16-year-old male student smoking marijuana wax in a restroom. The student was taken to an office where he told an administrator that he had a gun in his backpack.

The on-site School Resource Officer was notified and responded to take possession of the backpack. Inside was a 9 mm handgun with 11 rounds in the magazine, police said.

The student was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the Durango Juvenile Detention Center on a charges of carrying a weapon on school grounds and drug possession.

The student told authorities that he was holding the gun for another person. However, he could not provide any information about that person.

Police said the student did not make any threats toward the school or to others.

The Peoria Unified School District was notified of the incident and the arrest and was ensured there was no danger to the high school.

“These matters are extremely serious in nature, cause disruption of an educational institution, and are not tolerated by the Peoria Unified School District or the Peoria Police Department,” a release states. “The Peoria Police Department along with the Peoria Unified School District is committed to providing the safest possible learning environment for staff and students.”

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident can call the Peoria Police Department at 623-773-8311.

PUSD released a letter from Centennial’s principal to parents and guardians: