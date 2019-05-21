Stolen vehicle suspect goes on crime spree

Glendale detective sustains cut from broken glass during arrest

By Chris Caraveo

Independent Newsmedia

A Glendale man will appear in court this week after a crime spree involving a stolen vehicle from Surprise and trying to flee from police during a traffic stop.

Glendale police report Mark Anthony Yzagere, 38, was arrested Thursday, May 2 near 67th and Olive avenues.

He is a suspect in a stolen vehicle case from April 29. Glendale police were in the area of 61st and Orangewood avenues that day looking for Mr. Yzagere for an outstanding arrest warrant. Officers located a vehicle that turned out to be stolen out of Surprise earlier in the day.

On May 2, police spotted the vehicle outside the Motel 6 near 59th and Glendale avenues. However, the vehicle had a different license plate. Officers followed the vehicle to 67th and Olive, and trapped the vehicle.

Court documents indicate the driver tried to “ram out” of the containment, shattering glass from the vehicle. The glass cut a detective in the arm.

Police detained Mr. Yzagere without further incident. A firearm and 20.8 grams of methamphetamine were found in the suspect’s possession.

Mr. Yzagere admitted to knowing the vehicle was stolen. He also said he obtained the firearm for about $100 worth of meth.

The incident was not Glendale police’s first run in with Mr. Yzagere. Officers responded to reports of a person acting suspiciously April 4 near 59th Avenue and Camelback Road. When police learned the man, later identified as Mr. Yzagere, had a warrant issued for his arrest, they tried to pursue him. However, he escaped at a high rate of speed, striking a vehicle in the process.

Officers ended their pursuit for safety reasons, court documents indicate.

Mr. Yzagere is linked to a burglary Feb. 26, when a suspect broke into a residence and stole several items, mostly electronics.

He was booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail in lieu of a $100,000 cash-only bond. He faces charges of aggravated assault, theft, prohibited weapons possession, drug possession, unlawful flight, burglary and resisting arrest.

Authorities indicate Mr. Aguirre is facing a long prison sentence. He had seven prior felony convictions, including for unlawful flight, weapons misconduct and resisting arrest.