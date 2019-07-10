Stolen credit cards of Buckeye residents are being used around the Valley

Buckeye police are trying to identify at least two people and locate two vehicles connected to a string of credit card thefts and usage across the Valley. See other photos below article. (Submitted photo)
First Responders, News, Valley

A string of thefts from a number of Valley home improvement stores are being linked to credit cards stolen from Buckeye residents.

According to a release, multiple Buckeye residents have recently had their credit cards stolen from their vehicles. In at least one case, the credit cards were taken in a home burglary.

The stolen credit cards have been used illegally to purchase items at Lowe’s near Watson Road and Interstate 10.

Detectives have since learned the same suspect, along with accomplices, have used the stolen credit cards at Lowe’s stores across the Valley including in Tempe, Gilbert and Chandler.

Police have obtained other surveillance photos and are releasing them in hopes the public can help identify the individuals racking up thousands of dollars in illegally purchased items and exploiting the identification and credit of victims.

A white single cab full size truck and an older model black Yukon have been associated with the suspects and have been captured by security cameras.

Anyone with information on these cases can call the Buckeye Police Department non-emergency number at 623-349-6413 or the Tip Line at 623-349-6411. You can also email bpdtips@buckeyeaz.gov.

 

Buckeye police are trying to identify this person of interest in a string of credit card thefts and usage. (Submitted photo)
Buckeye police are trying to locate this vehicle connected to a string of credit card thefts and usage. (Submitted photo)
Buckeye police are trying to locate this vehicle connected to a string of credit card thefts and usage. (Submitted photo)



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.