Sheriff traffic cars have “ghost” markings

By Roger Ball

Independent Newsmedia

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is now using patrol cars with what they call ghost stickers for markings for traffic enforcement.

The lettering and star are a dark gray. Deputy Zane Hagen told the Property Owners and Residents Association of Sun City West Roads, Traffic and Safety Committee Sept. 25 that motorists won’t see the bright yellow markings and then slow down to avoid citations.

Mr. Hagen said MCSO conducted more than 100 traffic stops and responded to 30 accident calls in Sun City West in August.