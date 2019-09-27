Sheriff traffic cars have “ghost” markings
MCSO traffic unit with ghost markings, used in Northwest Valley.
By Roger Ball
Independent Newsmedia
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is now using patrol cars with what they call ghost stickers for markings for traffic enforcement.
The lettering and star are a dark gray. Deputy Zane Hagen told the Property Owners and Residents Association of Sun City West Roads, Traffic and Safety Committee Sept. 25 that motorists won’t see the bright yellow markings and then slow down to avoid citations.
Mr. Hagen said MCSO conducted more than 100 traffic stops and responded to 30 accident calls in Sun City West in August.
