Scottsdale police arrest another driver in connection to fatal collision

A man is in custody nearly two weeks after his alleged role leading to a collision that killed a 68-year-old woman in Scottsdale.

Police arrested Robert J. Foster, 59, Thursday morning near his home in Scottsdale.

According to police, two vehicles were involved in a collision Aug. 3 near Miller Road and Williams Drive. Court documents state a white BMW and a blue Lamborghini appeared to be racing along Miller Road when the BMW collided with a black Toyota Camry.

Police said Cynthia Ann Fischer, 68, was the driver of the Camry and died from her injuries.

The driver of the BMW, Ramon Angel Carrasco, 22, remained at the scene and was later taken to the hospital. He was then booked into jail Aug. 4.

However, police said the Lamborghini failed to remain at the scene. Police obtained evidence leading them to identify the driver as Robert J. Foster. Police caught up to Mr. Foster Thursday while he was leaving his Scottsdale residence.

He admitted to being in the area of the fatal collision, stating the BMW was traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the collision. However, he declined to say anything else and requested an attorney.

Police on Friday said both Mr. Carrasco and Mr. Foster were driving i in excess of 100 mph (racing) prior to the collision.

The two men were booked on charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault. A judge set Mr. Carrasco’s bond at $200,000 while Mr. Foster was jailed on a $75,000 bond.