Scottsdale man accused of sexual abuse of 3-year-old girl

Scottsdale police have arrested a 57-year-old man on suspicion of sexual conduct and exploitation of a 3-year-old girl, a release states.

Mitchell Mielke is in custody after the Scottsdale Police Department Special Victim’s Unit received a Cyber Tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Thursday evening. The tip was labeled as a Priority Level 1, indicating current or imminent risk to an individual.

The tip detailed hundreds of uploaded electronic images and videos of the suspect sexually exploiting children. Detectives determined the suspect resided in Scottsdale and the criminal activity occurred at his residence.

Detectives reviewed numerous electronic files uploaded by Mr. Mielke that contained child pornography. Many of the files reportedly showed Mr. Mielke sexually exploiting and having sexual contact with a 3-year-old girl.

Police interviewed the girl’s family. They learned Mr. Mielke had been helping watch and care for the girl one day a week for more than a year. She was the child of an acquaintance of Mr. Mielke.

Mr. Mielke was arrested yesterday evening outside of his home in Scottsdale without incident.