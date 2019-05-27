Retired Rio Verde deputy fire chief killed in Buckeye collision

A former deputy fire chief is dead two weeks after his retirement from the Rio Verde Fire District.

Buckeye police report Eric Merrill, 59, was pronounced dead after a collision Saturday morning near Yuma and Palo Verde roads.

Mr. Merrill had retired two weeks ago after 40 years of service in the fire industry. He served with the Rio Verde Fire District — which serves areas northeast of Scottsdale — for the last 15 years, and was with the Rural/Metro Fire Department before that.

He is also a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Mr. Merrill leaves behind a wife and two adult children. His son was also involved in the collision and is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Buckeye police took a photograph at the scene of the collision and was released with the permission of Rio Verde Fire District Chief Jay Ducote, who doubles as the agency’s PIO.

“A chilling example of the honors paid to this fallen public servant,” Buckeye police PIO Donna Rossi stated. “They are a small department and I was honored to help them in their time of tremendous loss yesterday (Saturday).”

A procession of fire and police personnel escorted Mr. Merrill from the the scene of the collision to the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner in downtown Phoenix.

“We ask that you please, respect the Merrill family’s privacy at this time and keep your thoughts with them and his fire family at Rio Verde Fire District,” Buckeye police stated.