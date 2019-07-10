Resident sustains minor burns in condo fire in Sun City

A resident sustained minor burns in a fire at a Sun City condo.

According to the Sun City Fire & Medical Department, crews responded to a first-alarm fire Wednesday morning near Del Webb Boulevard and Bell Road.

The fire was at one of the end units of a row of condos. Sun City Fire said crews experienced high heat conditions upon entry but controlled the fire quickly and contained it to a single condo unit.

“It appears that the fire was started by a candle that was knocked over that extended into the structure quickly,” Battalion Chief Jason Casey stated.

The lone occupant of the unit was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor burns.

No other injuries were reported. However, the resident will not be able to return home due to the fire damage.

Crews including El Mirage and Peoria assisted with controlling the fire. An El Mirage crew helped treat two dogs.