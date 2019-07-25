Police search for assault suspect who fled Glendale golf course

Glendale police need the public’s help to identify a male suspect who injured a man at a golf course back in May.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. May 26 at Legends Golf Course near 67th Avenue and Deer Valley Road.

Police said the 75-year-old male victim was physically attacked on the course after a fight took place between two parties.

Police said the man and his two friends were playing golf when the man hit his golf ball close to a male individual on the seventh tee. When the man went to retrieve his golf ball, the male started fighting him.

The victim’s friends arrived to find the male on top of the victim, punching him in the head. As they approached, the suspect got up and fled in a golf cart with another male subject, who is being considered a person of interest.

Since the attack, police said the victim has had to be hospitalized two times.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s or 30s, 6 feet 3 inches tall, about 240 pounds, with short black hair.

The person of interest is described as a white male in his 20s or 30s, 5 feet 10 inches tall, about 160 pounds, with short facial hair.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000, or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.