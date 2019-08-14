Police remind drivers to watch for children

The Surprise Police Department is reminding drivers to stay safe on the roads with schools returning to session this month.

With school buses and young pedestrians and bicyclists making the early-morning commute, officers are reminding residents to be on the lookout for students to ensure the children make it to their destination safely,

Additionally, parents are advised to talk to their children about some of the dangers of the roadway. Remind them to stop and look left, right and left again to see if cars are coming before they cross the street.

As the start of the school year is a busy time for everyone, police are recommending leaving the house a little earlier than normal.

The extra time by leaving early can help to reduce the stress level.

Surprise police began enhancing enforcement efforts around local schools Aug. 1.

The school zone enforcement will primarily be focused on the following issues:

Speeding in school zones

Speeding near crosswalks

Passing in school zones

Not stopping when people are in the crosswalks

Editor’s note: Surprise Police contributed to this story.