Police give vehicle description, ID man killed in Glendale shooting

Glendale police are looking for a white Dodge Journey tied to a fatal shooting last week.

Police said Tyler Andrew Mead, 25, was shot near 75th Avenue and Bethany Home Road before noon Wednesday.

Glendale police responded to the scene and found Mr. Mead dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said Mr. Mead had been standing in the front yard of a residence when he was approached by two suspects. One of the suspects shot Mr. Mead and then fled with the other suspect in a getaway vehicle.

Anyone with information on the case can call the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000 or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.