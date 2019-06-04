Police arrest three men after shooting in west Phoenix

Teamwork between Phoenix and Peoria police helped lead to the arrest of three suspects in a shooting last week.

Phoenix police report Joseph Vitela and Tyohn Higgins, both 19, were booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail on charges of drive-by shooting, discharge of a firearm, and prohibited possession. A charge for second-degree murder was listed on their Form IV documents but probable cause was not found, according to their release orders.

Phoenix police said they did not have a status update for the victim. However, corrected charges of attempted second-degree murder, a class 2 felony, were submitted Monday.

Court documents indicate Phoenix police responded to the area of 91st Avenue and Camelback Road May 25 for reports of a shooting.

Police learned a male victim was at an apartment complex trying to pick up a family member. However, he had to U-turn when he reached a dead end at the complex. Nearby, a vehicle that was initially parked started to follow the victim out of the complex.

The victim eventually stopped around the corner, and started hearing gunshots. He tried to speed off while the suspects kept shooting. He then turned into a neighborhood while the suspect vehicle turned a different way.

The victim was eventually taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his right cheek and upper back. He then provided police with information.

Police learned the suspect vehicle was registered in Peoria. Officers in that city then responded to the home and found the vehicle returning to the residence. The driver reportedly told police he was involved in a shooting at 91st and Camelback. He was then taken to Phoenix police headquarters.

He was later identified as Jesus Saenz Varela, 20. He was booked into jail Saturday on charges of unlawful flight and hindering prosecution.

Police processed the shooting scene and found casings belonging to .223 caliber, 7.62 caliber, and .45 caliber handguns.

The driver of the suspect vehicle told police he shot at the victim but provided limited information on the other two involved.

He said he was at the apartment to smoke marijuana and that the other males were very paranoid due to their “lifestyle,” but did not elaborate.

Police found court paperwork for Mr. Higgins in the vehicle. He had previously been convicted of armed and aggravated robbery as a juvenile. He and Mr. Vitela were arrested Friday night, with the former denying involvement. Mr. Vitela, said they chased the victim because he was “acting crazy.”

Mr. Higgins and Mr. Vitela were jailed in lieu of respective $50,000 and $25,000 bonds.