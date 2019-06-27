Police arrest brothers in deadly shooting in south Phoenix

A pair of brothers were arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Phoenix.

Phoenix police said Dominick Luis Sotelo, 27, is being charged with one count of first-degree murder. Despite his initial arrest, a court judge found no probable cause for the arrest of Giovanni Andres Sotelo, 18.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. Monday, when officers responded to a shots fired call in a neighborhood near 7th and Southern avenues.

Police learned two people riding in a red vehicle had passed a man who was reportedly throwing his hands in the air in a disrespectful manner.

At some point, Dominick Sotelo, who was driving the vehicle, turned around and stopped by the man. The man then reportedly displayed a weapon, and he and Mr. Sotelo began exchanging gunfire.

Mr. Sotelo drove to his residence, where he and his brother encountered the man once again. The man started shooting towards Mr. Sotelo’s vehicle while his mother was outside.

Mr. Sotelo exited the vehicle and chased the man as they exchanged gunfire again.

When police arrived on scene, they found Angel Ruben Del Rio dead in the backyard of a residence.

Police learned of the Sotelo brothers’ involvement through witnesses and their m

other, who told police Dominick Sotelo was the registered owner of the red vehicle.

Court documents don’t indicate how the Sotelo brothers were found, but police arrested Dominick Sotelo in Scottsdale around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Giovanni Sotelo was arrested around the same time near Interstate 17 and 15th Avenue.

Mr. Sotelo denied shooting anyone but his brother relayed information to police regarding the incident.

Giovanni Sotelo was released on his own recognizance while Dominick Sotelo was jailed in lieu of a $1 million bond. Both are due in court in July.