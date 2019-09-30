PHOTOS: First responders climb Gila River Arena steps in 9/11 Tower Challenge

First responders and the public gathered at Gila River Arena in Glendale Sept. 11 to climb stairs in honor of the people who were killed in the events of Sept. 11, 2001.[Submitted photo/Airman 1st Class Jacob Wongwai]
First Responders, Neighbors

First responders and the public gathered at Gila River Arena in Glendale Wednesday, Sept. 11 to climb stairs in honor of the people who were killed in the events of Sept. 11, 2001.

Participants climbed 2,071 steps to represent the 110 floors of the World Trade Center that first responders climbed during the terrorist attacks.

First responders and Valley residents climb the steps of Gila River Arena to honor those killed in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. [Submitted photo]
The entire group of first responders and Valley residents gather in the seats of Gila River Arena while listening to speakers. [Submitted photo/Airman 1st Class Jacob Wongwai]
Glendale firefighters pose for a photo in the concourse of Gila River Arena in Glendale. [Submitted photo]



