PHOTOS: First responders climb Gila River Arena steps in 9/11 Tower Challenge
First responders and the public gathered at Gila River Arena in Glendale Sept. 11 to climb stairs in honor of the people who were killed in the events of Sept. 11, 2001.[Submitted photo/Airman 1st Class Jacob Wongwai]
