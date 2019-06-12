A Phoenix woman was sentenced to seven years in prison for crimes involving the exchange of nude photos with a 14-year-old boy.

Lisa Corn in May had pleaded guilty to attempted sexual exploitation of a minor and aggravated luring of a minor. On Wednesday, Judge John Rea sentenced Ms. Corn to her prison term.

In early 2018, Ms. Corn reportedly started communicating with the teen via Xbox Live. Their conversations then continued to their cell phones.The boy’s father in Fountain Hills later discovered nude photos of Ms. Corn on their son’s phone.

In April 2018, the images were provided to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, who led the investigation.

MCSO arrested Ms. Corn the following month at her residence in southwest Phoenix.

After Ms. Corn’s indictment, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich provided the following online gaming safety tips for parents:

PRIVACY SETTINGS: When it comes to social media or online gaming, parents should set up their child’s privacy settings to control who is contacting their child.

PLAY TOGETHER: Parents should play online video games with their kids from time to time. It helps parents understand who their kids are playing with and talking to online.

KNOW PASSWORDS AND CHECK HISTORY: Parents should know their child’s passwords on gaming devices and regularly check the history of each device.

BEWARE OF CHAT ROOMS: Any device with a chat function, even games intended for very young children, can lead to private, unrestricted chat rooms.