Phoenix teen is being charged as an adult in accidental shooting death

Three people were arrested after a friend of two of them was killed in an apparent accidental shooting.

Phoenix police said its officers responded to a hospital in the area of 51st Avenue and Baseline Road to investigate a shooting.

Police learned Alexander Cota-Torres, 18, was driving a pickup truck with his two friends, Abran Herrera, 17, and Tomas Herrera, 19. While they were driving, possibly near 27th and Southern avenues, Abran Herrera was handling a handgun when it allegedly discharged and struck Mr. Cota-Torres.

After the shooting, they drove to a residence to pick up Jorge Quintero, 18. The handgun involved in the shooting and a second gun, which Mr. Tomas had, were left in Mr. Quintero’s bedroom, police and court documents stated.

They then drove Mr. Cota-Torres to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police detained the other three, who have since been booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail, including Abran Herrera. He is being charged as an adult on one count of manslaughter. Tomas Herrera and Mr. Quintero are being charged with tampering with physical evidence. Police had found two other firearms in Mr. Quintero’s room when looking for the weapon involved in the shooting.

According to a Form IV document, Abran Herrera said he “was handling a gun while the truck was driving and the weapon discharged, striking Alexander through the seat.”

However, he later said he pressed the trigger of the handgun that was pointed directly at Mr. Cota-Torres but had assumed the gun was not loaded.

His bond was set at $75,000. Tomas Herrera was found not bailable due to being on felony release. Mr. Quintero was released on his own recognizance.