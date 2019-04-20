1 suspect in custody, another at large after fatal shooting in Phoenix

At least one suspect tied to a fatal shooting in south Phoenix is in custody. However, the alleged shooter in the case appears to be on the loose.

Phoenix police have been contacted regarding this case.

Johnny Robert Martinez, 21, was booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail Wednesday afternoon on charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping and armed robbery.

His arrest stems from a shooting around 6 a.m. Monday near Central Avenue and Baseline Road, according to records.

Police had initially responded to a Circle K near Central and Dobbins Road, where they found a 21-year-old woman with a gunshot wound on her back. She was later pronounced dead. Her identity has not been released.

Two surviving victims told police they had driven to at an apartment complex north of the gas station.

Records state the female driver had arranged to pick up the alleged shooter at the complex in an attempt to seek out drugs to buy. She arrived at the complex in her vehicle with the 21-year-old woman and a male passenger who was asleep.

The women exited the vehicle and confronted two male individuals, who then demanded the women’s belongings at gunpoint. A struggle ensued in which one of the suspect’s, later identified as Mr. Martinez, kept the 21-year-old from re-entering the vehicle.

At one point, the alleged shooter dropped his firearm, and the 21-year-old woman broke free of Mr. Martinez’s hold.

The victims tried to leave the area in their vehicle, but not before the unnamed suspect fired one round at them.

While driving, the surviving victims noticed the 21-year-old woman slump over in the front passenger seat. They then stopped at the gas station and called for help.

Records do not indicate how police located Mr. Martinez, but it appears he was arrested at Phoenix police headquarters.

He denied touching the now deceased victim, records state.

While the witnesses have positively identified both suspects to police, the alleged shooter remains unaccounted for. Phoenix police have not responded to an inquiry regarding the shooting. The agency also hasn’t publicly announced the arrest.

Commissioner Michelle Carson set Mr. Martinez’s bond at $250,000. He is due in court Friday, April 25 and April 29.