Phoenix police seek hit-and-run driver in 2 fatal collisions

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say a man and a teenager are dead after being struck by the same hit-and- run driver and they’re still searching for the suspect.

They say the two incidents occurred around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a Lincoln Town car travelling at a high rate of speed struck 17- year old Nester Lopez as he was crossing a street.

Mr. Lopez was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say the driver then ran a red light and his car collided with a sedan.

They say 28-year-old Edgar Ferral-Lopez was behind the wheel of the sedan and died at a hospital.

A 2018 Chevy Silverado driven by a 24-year old man was stopped at the intersection when his vehicle was struck by the redirected vehicles. The driver and his 30-year old male passenger were not injured.

The suspect driver of the Lincoln involved in both fatal collisions fled the scene on foot.

So far, police don’t know the driver’s identity and say he had yet to be located Sunday.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or if they wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.