Phoenix police officer changes slashed tire of domestic violence victim

A Phoenix police officer is being recognized for her efforts to help change the tire of a woman involved in a domestic violence dispute.

Around 10:15 p.m. June 16, two Phoenix officers responded to a domestic violence criminal damage call at a residence in the area of 16th and Washington streets.

Upon arrival, they contacted a woman and learned her ex-boyfriend had arrived for an unannounced visit. He was told to leave after he became verbally rude to her.

A short time later, a passerby knocked on the woman’s door and told her someone had let air out of a tire on her vehicle.

The woman inspected her vehicle and found air was seeping from the driver-side rear tire, so she called police.

Hearing that the woman needed to get to work in the morning, one of the responding officers offered to change her tire, replacing it with the vehicle’s spare tire.

The woman accepted the offer, police said. When the tire was removed, the officers were able to see a 1-inch puncture in the sidewall of the tire.

Phoenix police released a short video of the tire change.

The female officer seen changing the tire is a military veteran. She was a mechanic in the military, which came in handy on this call, police said