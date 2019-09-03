Phoenix police ID patient in suspicious death at hospital

First Responders, Valley

Phoenix police continue to investigate how a patient died at a Deer Valley hospital.

Police on Tuesday identified the patient as Brandon Werner, 41.

A person of interest has not been identified. Investigators are not releasing any video at this time.

Around 3 p.m. Friday, officers responded to HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center, near 27th Avenue and Loop 101, for reports of a deceased patient and a suspicious individual leaving the patient’s room.

Police learned a male had come to the hospital and told staff he was there to see Mr. Werner. He left a short time later.

Moments after the male left, nurses check on Mr. Werner and found him in distress, foaming at the mouth and unresponsive.

Staff tried life-saving efforts but Mr. Werner was pronounced dead.

A cause of death will be determined by the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner.

The individual scene leaving the victims’ room was described as an adult male, wearing a white cap, blue jeans and a t-shirt with multiple colors.

Anyone with information on this case can call 602-262-6141 or 480-948-6377.



