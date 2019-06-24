Phoenix police arrest man in 2018 death of daughter

Nearly a year after the death of a 21-year-old woman, police arrested her father on charges of second-degree murder and vulnerable adult abuse.

Phoenix police said Richard Comer, 46, was taken into custody Friday afternoon after the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner ruled the death of Vanessa Comer a homicide.

On July 7, 2018, Phoenix police responded to a local hospital to investigate the death of Ms. Comer. She was brought to the hospital in a severe state of malnutrition and dehydration by her caretaker and father, Richard Comer.

Police said Ms. Comer was diagnosed with a serious medical condition and was completely dependent on her father for total care, nutrition, and transportation for doctor visits.

For as many as three months, police said Mr. Comer failed to provide any such care until delivering her to the hospital after reportedly finding her unresponsive in their trailer in a mobile home park near Deer Valley Road and Interstate 17.

Over the course of the investigation, police received notice from the medical examiner that Ms. Comer’s death had been ruled a homicide. Police then arrested her father around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Mr. Comer also faces two counts of animal abuse after authorities found two malnourished and dehydrated dogs inside his residence during the investigation.

He was jailed in lieu of a $500,000 cash-only bond.