Phoenix man accused of molesting 12-year-old girl

A man in his 70s is accused of molesting a 12-year-old girl in Phoenix.

Socorro Urquidi, who turns 76 Thursday, was arrested Sunday on charges of child molestation, aggravated assault on a minor, and kidnapping.

On Saturday, a 12-year-old girl told her mother and uncle that Mr. Urquidi allegedly touched her body inappropriately while at his residence near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road. She tried to escape but Mr. Urquidi was hugging her in a way that she couldn’t escape. He then reportedly kissed her.

She was able to get away and told her family members what happened.

Police detained Mr. Urquidi, who admitted to the acts, court documents state. He reportedly admitted to touching another 12-year-old girl in 2012, which police learned involved similar acts to what transpired Saturday.

Mr. Urquidi was booked into jail in lieu of a $150,000 bond.

Victims of sexual assault can call 800-656-HOPE or, for a child victim, 800-422-4453.