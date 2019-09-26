Phoenix man accused of abusing emotional support dog

A Phoenix man appears to be the first person facing charges of animal cruelty now that the crime is now considered a class 5 felony.

Netzer Villagomez, 19, was arrested Sunday night near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road.

According to police and records, Mr. Villagomez was hanging his pug “Miso” by its collar and leash, with all four legs off of the ground, on two different occasions for 6 and 17 seconds each time.

When confronted by police, Mr. Villagomez made admissions to harming the dog on purpose. He claimed he threw Miso, who hit a table.

Miso was taken to the Second Chance Animal Hospital at the Arizona Humane Society, where a medical exam was completed. The medical exam revealed two broken ribs, a broken pelvis and tooth, and other injuries.

Police said Miso is an emotional support dog. Mr. Villagomez reportedly sent pictures of the abuse by mobile device to another person.

He was arrested and booked into jail for animal cruelty, Arizona Revised Statutes 13-910A9, which as of August is now a Class 5 Felony.

Mr. Villagomez was released on his own recognizance with court dates Oct. 10 and 16.