Phoenix carjacking suspect in custody after authorities find him in Chandler

A 36-year-old man is in jail after he allegedly tried to force a driver out of his vehicle along a freeway and then stole another man’s vehicle.

Carl Joshua Corder is facing charges of robbery, theft, assault and criminal damage after his arrest Wednesday morning.

Phoenix police said around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, Mr. Corder jumped over a barrier onto Loop 202 at 32nd Street. He then started pounding on the hood of a vehicle, telling the 63-year-old male driver to exit. A second vehicle stopped, and its 48-year-old male driver exited to help when he and Mr. Corder got into a fight.

However, during the fight, Mr. Corder was able to get into the second man’s vehicle.

That second victim, Chad LeSueur, posted on Facebook about the incident. After Mr. Corder entered the vehicle, Mr. LeSueur said he reached for his gun before the suspect could get away. He reportedly fired one shot as the suspect tried to pull out in the direction of Mr. LeSueur.

Neither the victim nor Mr. Corder sustained any injuries.

With the help of the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the vehicle was located in a neighborhood near Loop 202 and Cooper Road in Chandler.

Mr. Corder was arrested without incident and was turned over to Phoenix police.

Mr. LeSueur posted photos of his vehicle after the arrest. Apparently the suspect had written messages on the sides.

The incident forced some freeway closures as authorities investigated the scene.