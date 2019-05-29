Arson investigators are looking to identify and talk with a person of interest after around a dozen vehicles were damaged in a fire at an apartment complex.

The Phoenix Fire Department responded to a fire Tuesday morning near 15th Avenue and Camelback Road.

Upon arrival, over 10 vehicles parked under a structure were engulfed in flames, as seen in video released by the fire department.

About 30 firefighters extinguished the fire and kept damage to the apartments to a minimum. No one appears to have been displaced.

“The fire was so intense that the apartment building 50 feet to the west also caught fire,” Phoenix Fire stated.

Most of the vehicles involved were completely destroyed.

The fire also burned through power lines, which provided an additional challenge as crews continued control of the fire.

Phoenix Fire believes the incident was due to arson, and investigators have a person of interest. However, they do not have a name. A photo of the person was provided Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information on the person can call 602-262-6141.