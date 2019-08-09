A man is in the hospital after he allegedly drove while impaired and was involved in a collision in Peoria.

Around 3 a.m. Friday, Peoria police and fire officials responded to an injury collision near Northern and 87th avenues.

Police said a black Volkswagen and a green Toyota were traveling eastbound on Northern when the driver of a former vehicle, at a high-rate of speed, rear ended the latter vehicle. The Volkswagen then went off road and struck a wall.

The driver of the Toyota, a 57-year-old woman, sustained serious injuries and was extricated from her vehicle. She was taken to the hospital where police said she doesn’t appear to have life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 23-year-old man, and a 21-year-old female passenger sustained non-life threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police believe impairment is a factor in the collision as the driver of the Volkswagen was processed for DUI at the hospital. No arrest has been made as of Friday afternoon.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety assisted Peoria police as DPS had received notification from the Arizona Department of Transportation alert system that a vehicle had driven the wrong way on an exit ramp from Northern Avenue to Loop 101. The wrong-way vehicle corrected itself and exited back onto Northern Avenue.

Police said the vehicle involved in the wrong-way incident looked similar to the vehicle involved in the collision on Northern Avenue. However, no officers observed or contacted the vehicle that had entered the wrong way on the freeway.

Police believe it is possible that the vehicle involved in the wrong-way incident and the traffic collision are the same vehicle. However, they are two separate incidents. The collision near Northern at 87th avenues was not a result of a wrong-way driver.

The roadway was closed for several hours but reopened around 10 a.m.

The incident remains under investigation.