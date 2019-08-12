Pedestrian killed in collision near Loop 101 off-ramp in Peoria
Photo courtesy Arizona DPS
A woman is dead after authorities said she was struck by a vehicle at the start of an off-ramp in Peoria.
Athena Schuck, 38, of Glendale, was identified as the woman killed in a collision Saturday morning near Loop 101 and Thunderbird Road.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the collision occurred along northbound Loop 101 at the start of the Thunderbird Road off-ramp.
The collision remains under investigation.
Arizona Department of Public SafetyFatal CollisionLoop 101Peoria
