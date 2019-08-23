Owner accused of selling illegal drugs out of Glendale market

A man is facing a slew of charges after police connected him to the exchanging of drugs and EBT cards at a Glendale market.

Bejar Sadiq Abdulaziz, 43, was arrested June 10 on charges of sale and possession of narcotic drugs, possession of dangerous drugs, conducting an illegal enterprise, and money laundering.

In 2017, the Phoenix Police Department received information that a market located near 51st Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Glendale was involved in the illegal purchasing of food stamp cards.

A joint investigation was launched into the alleged illegal activity at the market, which included the owner, Mr. Abdulaziz. During the investigation, police said EBT cards were traded for spice, methamphetamine, cocaine, and THC cartridges for use in electronic cigarettes.

Police said the length of the investigation was due largely to the scope and numerous partnerships with other agencies, which include the Drug Enforcement Bureau of the Phoenix Police Department, the USDA Office of Inspector General, and the Arizona Department of Economic Security.

According to court documents, Mr. Abdulaziz allegedly sold undercover detectives illegal drugs on at least four occasions between March and May.

On June 10, the Special Assignments Unit for Phoenix police served a warrant on a residence near 75th Avenue and Broadway Road, 11 miles from the market.

“The investigation revealed information about an elevated potential for violence when serving the warrant which called for a safer tactical approach, to include a remotely operated camera, in order to ensure the safety of all involved,” Phoenix police stated.

Mr. Abdulaziz was arrested and booked into jail on the above charges.

According to a release, police recovered a loaded AK-47 rifle, a loaded handgun, cash, and vehicles during the search. A second search warrant was served at the market, where police recovered pounds of spice and numerous cannabis cartridges for electronic cigarettes.

The drug-related charges are being submitted to the Arizona Attorney General Office as part of the larger joint investigation with the USDA and the associated fraud charges.