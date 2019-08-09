Over 10 people affected by credit card skimmers in Anthem

Sheriff’s deputies are seeking help in solving a credit card skimming case in Anthem that has affected over 10 people.

On July 23, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Circle K, 39414 N. Daisy Mountain in Anthem, after two credit card skimmers had been found at two of the gas pumps.

The reporting party said he was called to repair a gas pump because the credit card reader was not working. While repairing the pump, he saw the wires connecting the card reader had been disconnected and the metal housing surrounding the reader had been damaged.

Although no skimmer had been placed in pump 3, the damage to it was consistent with someone trying to place a credit card skimmer in the pump. This prompted him to inspect the remaining pumps at the store. He located credit card skimmers in pumps 5 and 7.

MCSO says there have been 13 reported victims of credit card fraud that are believed to be connected to the Anthem skimmers. Most victims stated their cards were used over the first weekend in August, about 11 days after the skimmer had been located.

MCSO believes there are more victims who were affected in this case. MCSO is also working with other law enforcement agencies who may have had the same type of criminal activity in their jurisdiction.

The public can report any suspected fraud regarding the Anthem gas station to MCSO at 602-876-1011 or 602 876-TIPS.